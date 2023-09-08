Bottled drinking water, port-a-potties being provided to students due to water main break, HISD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water main break led a district to provide bottled drinking water and port-a-potties for students in the Houston area on Friday.

According to Houston ISD, Milby and Chavez high schools and Deady Middle School were the ones impacted by the water main break.

"Students are safe and the instructional day is continuing normally at this time," the district said in a statement, in part.

HISD said it was taking all of the following precautions as a result: bottled drinking water, portable restrooms, and bag lunches.

Although the district said it does not plan to dismiss the campuses early, parents are allowed to pick up their kids early and all after-school activities have been canceled at Deady.

It's unclear how long the repairs will take.