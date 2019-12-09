Video captures moments surrounding shooting death of HPD Sgt. Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows the moments before and after Sgt. Christopher Brewster was gunned down while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
In the video, Sgt. Brewster's patrol vehicle can be seen going down the street.
A few moments later, a shadowy figure is seen running in the opposite direction in the background.
Sgt. Brewster died Saturday after a shooting in Houston's East End, according to police chief Art Acevedo. Arturo Solis is charged in his murder.
Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Avenue I just after 5:45 p.m.
That call was from a female who advised dispatchers that her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he was armed with two weapons, Acevedo said.
