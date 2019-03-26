Jussie Smollett update: Charges against 'Empire' actor dropped

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5218258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jussie Smollett addressed the media Tuesday after disorderly conduct charges against the "Empire" actor were dropped. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I have been accused of," he said.

Disorderly conduct charges against actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday.

ABC News Chief Legal Affairs anchor Dan Abrams provides insight into why charges were dropped against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

The attorney representing two brothers who authorities said helped Jussie Smollett stage an attack in Chicago said the Empire actor took advantage of them.

CHICAGO -- Disorderly conduct charges against actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped, his attorneys and prosecutors said Tuesday. Prosecutors said charges were dropped after reviewing the circumstances of the case as well as Smollett's community service and the forfeiture of his bond.Smollett appeared in court Tuesday and thanked all of his supporters."Not for a moment was it in vain," Smollett said. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of."Smollett was accused of paying two brothers to stage an attack on him last January in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood and charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct. Tuesday, he said he wants to get back to work and move on with his life."But make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere," Smollett said.Smollett agreed to donate his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago.After attending a police graduation, Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the decision a "whitewash of justice" and said it is "not on the level." Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he believes Smollett still owes Chicago an apology.In a statement, Smollett's attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said, "Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement, ""After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."Smollett's family released a statement Tuesday saying Jussie's character was "unjustly smeared."In a statement, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said, "Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified on his behalf that all charges against him have been dismissed."Police said Superintendent Eddie Johnson was not consulted by Kim Foxx beforehand and learned that charges would be dropped while at a police graduation.Earlier this month, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood back in January, but police said it was a hoax and that Smollett hired two brothers to carry out the fake attack.The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on Jan. 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.But the investigation turned on Smollett. He was then accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.Prosecutors had said Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to pull off the staged attack.Police said they hadevidence to prove that he did it because he wasn't satisfied with his salary on the show, but attorneys for Smollett say there has been a lot of misinformation in this case and Smollett is innocent.Smollett is represented by Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Geragos, as well as local Chicago attorney Ron Safer. Geragos specializes in white collar crime.ABC7 has learned that following the reported attack, Smollett was asked to be part of this year's Grammy Awards, either as presenter or to perform with host Alicia Keys.Grammy producer Chantal Sausedo said Smollett declined, with a response from his publicist that "He would love to be at the Grammys as a champion for the people but he is just not ready."