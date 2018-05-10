Warehouse full of pallets burns in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters worked to put out a fire that could be seen for miles in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

By
Hours after a fire started, firefighters are still working to put out hot spots left over from the large flames that could be seen for miles at a warehouse in northwest Harris County.

This is at Kim's Pallet, Inc., a facility that makes wooden pallets in the 5700 block of Cunningham Road, near Tanner Road.

Nearly 100 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, which appeared to start around 11 p.m.



Crews needed so much water, they tapped into every fire hydrant in the area and still had to bring in more water.

No other structures were damaged.


Tanner Road is shut down in both directions at Brittmoore Park Drive where fire trucks and other equipment are staged.

Thankfully, no firefighters were injured.

Authorities plan to spend most of the day at the scene as the fire marshal's office investigates the cause of the fire.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News