Houston police seek fugitive wanted for indecency with a child in the Alief area

According to police, on or about July 9, 2019, 43-year-old Jose Pinate performed indecent acts with a child victim in the 11600 block of Stroud Drive.
During the investigation, police said the child victim made an outcry, and detectives learned that Pinate had performed inappropriate sexual contact with the child.
The warrant for Pinate's arrest has been active since June of 2020. On Monday, authorities released a photo of the wanted criminal.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child | If you know where police can locate Jose Pinate, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 1284707-20 @houstonpolice | 11600 blk. Stroud Dr #hounews https://t.co/PsoGWe2XfO pic.twitter.com/cQDcwbkkw0— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) June 20, 2022
According to Crime Stoppers, Pinate is a Hispanic man, 180 to 185 lbs, 5'8", with brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.