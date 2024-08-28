Suspect wanted in woman's death after anonymous tip leads to her body found in SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials need help identifying a suspect after a woman was found shot to death inside a southwest Houston apartment on Monday.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the deadly shooting at about 5:35 p.m. at an apartment complex on West Airport Boulevard.

The 21-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

According to police, staff members at the apartment complex said that before calling 911, they received an anonymous tip about a body inside an apartment.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance image that captured an unknown man wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

