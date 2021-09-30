Disney World

OTRC shows you what's new at Walt Disney World for 50th anniversary celebration

Watch 'The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World' on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1
EMBED <>More Videos

On the Red Carpet at Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and On the Red Carpet is showing you what's new in the park for the EARidescent celebration.

Check out the videos in the player above to see what's happening around Walt Disney World in honor of the big milestone.

Among the highlights are Space 220 at the Mission Space pavilion in EPCOT, a dining experience on the space station. Guests begin their journey on a special space elevator that takes them to the stars. As they dine, they are surrounded by the amazing view of Earth from 220 miles above. EPCOT is also welcoming La Creperie de Paris into the park.

EMBED More News Videos

OTRC checks out La Crêperie de Paris in EPCOT at Walt Disney World.



The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel, opening Mar. 1 2022, will also provide guests with an out-of-this-world adventure. Guests will begin the immersive experience at Hollywood Studios, where they will take a launchpod to a galaxy far, far away, embarking on an epic, two-night adventure.

EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet previews the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel at Walt Disney World, launching in 2022.



The new ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is based on the animated feature "Ratatouille." Riders join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper through the kitchen, dining room and even the walls of Gusteau's famous Paris restaurant.

EMBED More News Videos

OTRC shows you new the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride at Walt Disney World.



Marvel fans will have something new to scream about in 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, opening in EPCOT as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration, will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.

EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet previews Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The roller coaster will open at EPCOT in 2022.



All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in "The World's Most Magical Celebration," beginning Oct. 1.

On Oct. 1, 1971, the resort opened to guests, culminating years spent planning and developing Walt Disney's "magical dream," officials said in a statement announcing the celebration. Since then, the vacation destination has expanded from Magic Kingdom, to include EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. The resort also includes multiple themed hotels, water parks and Disney Springs, a shopping and restaurant venue.

Watch "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1
EMBED More News Videos

Go behind the scenes of "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" on ABC Friday, Oct. 1.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridatheme parkdisneyfoodu.s. & worlddisney worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary
New Restaurants and Food at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Walt Disney World's Most Magical Celebration
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News