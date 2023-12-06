WATCH LIVE

Fans celebrate what would've been Walt Disney's 122nd birthday at his birthplace in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 4:32AM
CHICAGO -- A celebration on Wednesday night in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood marked what would have been Walt Disney's 122nd birthday.

It took place at his birthplace on North Tripp, a detail that excited young fans.

"Before, I actually didn't know he lived in Chicago, well his family house, I'm like, my mind's blown," one fan said.

The special guest at Tuesday night's celebration was Angel Reyes.

She's the Walt Disney birthplace ambassador, a former Miss Illinois, and, she too is from the Hermosa neighborhood.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

