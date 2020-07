Walmart closing 2 Houston-area stores for disinfecting

EMBED >More News Videos Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart will be sanitizing and restocking shelves at two Houston stores today.The two locations will be closed all day and will reopen Friday morning: 2727 Dunvale Rd. and 3450 FM-1960 Rd. W.A Walmart spokesperson told ABC13 they understand Harris County has been hit hard by COVID-19, so as a proactive measure they've decided to close the stores to allow a third party specialist to come in and sanitize them.The closure will also give employees more time to restock.Walmart's statement said in-part:This comes as Walmart announced it will start requiring people to wear masks at all of its stores starting next week.So far, its the largest retailer to do so.Stores have been doing health screenings and temperature checks for employees when they come into work.You can read more about Walmart's efforts to protect employees and customers on their COVID-19 response website