black lives matter

Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart will no longer carry "All Lives Matter" merchandise on its website, the company announced.

Recently, the retail giant faced backlash for carrying t-shirts that featured the phrases "All Lives Matter," "Blue Lives Matter," "Irish Lives Matter" and "Homeless Lives Matter."

Though Walmart said the clothes were sold by third parties, the "All Lives Matter" merchandise in particular was removed. The other "Lives Matter" merchandise is still available for purchase.

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin. "We are a collective of liberators who believe in an inclusive and spacious movement," the organization wrote on its website.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence refused to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" in an interview with WPVI's anchor Brian Taff. Instead, Pence said, "I don't accept the fact, Brian, that there's a segment of American society that disagrees in the preciousness and importance of every human life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingarkansasblack lives matteru.s. & worldwalmartrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
NBA to wear social justice message on jerseys, not last names
Black family's home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti
HAR no longer using 'master' to describe bedrooms
Colorful Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. mask order expires today, extension likely
Clerk kills suspected robber trying to use fake $20, police say
Mayor Turner places 3 businesses on 'wall of shame'
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB lanes of 610 West Loop
Man drowns in deep end of N Harris Co. backyard pool
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Show More
Dust returns, rain chances increasing for July 4th
Texas families have until end of July to get $285 in food aid
Why toilet paper may be harder to find at H-E-B again
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Facebook Live shooter released from prison early
More TOP STORIES News