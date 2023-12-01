BQAF music festival organizers explained why their show centers on joy and the impact The Normal Anomaly Initiative is having on Black LGBTQ+ people nationally.

Former Destiny's Child star LeToya Luckett to headline BQAF 2024 in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The region's biggest music festival focused on the Black LGBTQ+ community has just announced the headliner for its 2024 show.

Friday, the Black Queer Advancement Festival said former Destiny's Child star and actress LeToya Luckett will perform March 16, 2024 at Warehouse Live Midtown.

Click here for BQAF 2024 ticket information

Luckett rose to fame with Houston's beloved Destiny's Child, helping the group to achieve four top 10 hit singles, before beginning her own solo career in 2006.

Her debut album, "LeToya," debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, and was certified platinum by RIAA. Luckett has also appeared in dozens of movies and television projects since 1998.

Now in its third year, BQAF centers itself around a conversation on "Black queer joy," founder Ian Haddock said.

Proceeds directly benefit The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc., a nonprofit which connects Black LGBTQ+ people with free HIV/STI testing, employment services, transportation and more.

Haddock told ABC13 the 2024 music festival will carry the title "BQAF Homecoming," capping off a year which saw his nonprofit expand service regionally, in addition to the purchase of its new headquarters near Midtown and Montrose.

The musical festival will run from 4-10 p.m. on March 16, with an afterparty planned from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Warehouse Live Midtown is located at 2600 Travis, in Houston.

ABC13 is proud to serve as BQAF's exclusive television partner.

This is a developing story.