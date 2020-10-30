Woman in critical condition after crashing into Waller County sheriff's deputy head-on

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition after crashing into an off-duty Waller County sheriff's deputy.

Deputies say the woman lost control around 8:00 p.m. Thursday on FM-1960 at Solon Road in northwest Harris County after hitting a curb.

Witnesses say the woman went across the center lane into oncoming traffic, crashing into the deputy's Dodge Charger head-on.



The deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight.

Deputies say the woman had no signs of intoxication, but they are continuing to investigate what caused her to lose control of her vehicle.
