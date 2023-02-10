Off-duty Montgomery firefighter dies in motorcycle crash after losing control, officials say

Fellow firefighters said they tried to save the 24-year-old, who had been off work and was enjoying a ride through the Sam Houston National Forest before he lost control of his bike.

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed in a crash after losing control of his motorcycle in the Sam Houston National Forest on Thursday, officials said.

Montgomery Fire Department officials reported just after 2:30 p.m., they responded to a major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375.

The 24-year-old had reportedly been off work and was enjoying a ride on his motorcycle when he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 and lost control, leaving the roadway.

Authorities said the firefighter was ejected from the bike, and CPR was performed.

Officials said fellow firefighters also responded and tried to save their friend but could not.

The firefighter, whose name has not been released, was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was escorted by law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery, and a wall of honor was formed as he was taken into the Montgomery County Forensic Center.

Montgomery firefighters have asked people to keep this young man's family in their prayers.