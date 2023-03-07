WATCH LIVE

woman killed

Woman's husband turns himself in, confessed to reportedly stabbing her to death, authorities say

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 11:36PM
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death, authorities said.

Walker County deputies responded to a disturbance call on March 3 at about 8:11 p.m. in the 20 block of Ashworth Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead.

Through an investigation, authorities identified the woman's husband, 59-year-old Lawrence Cobb, as a suspect in her death.

Sheriff's deputies said Cobb later turned himself in and confessed to the crime.

An investigation is still ongoing into what led to the deadly disturbance.

