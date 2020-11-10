Tips to help your student stay physically active during virtual learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7704952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many students have struggled with low grades amid changing learning styles this year. Here's what experts suggest parents do.

Worried about your child's eye health after being glued to their phone and learning virtually? Here's what doctors recommend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For some students, virtual learning has been ongoing for several months now, which means they most likely have been doing a lot of sitting.Pediatricians say the lack of movement could be having an impact on your child's health.While there may be advantages for some when it comes to virtual learning from home, a pediatrician from Texas Children's Hospital reminds students and parents that movement is still necessary throughout the day.The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends about an hour of physical activity for kids per day."Lack of movement, in general, is a big concern," said Dr. Tiffany Nguyen, a pediatrician at TCH.One of the issues is poor circulation while sitting, which can be a problem if your student is virtually learning and not getting up to move around between classes.Dr. Nguyen recommends students stand up for a few minutes at the beginning of class."Stack a couple of books and pop the computer on there so you can spend the first 15 or 20 minutes of the lecture standing and engaging," Dr. Nguyen said.She says every bit of movement counts. Nguyen also has advice for keeping students moving during downtime between classes."During that time, the older ones can have a yoga mat and get on YouTube and do some yoga poses," Dr. Nguyen said.As for diet, fresh food and less processed items are best. Mapping out and prepping meals ahead of time can help cut down on the urge to cut corners."I try to do overnight oats, for instance," Dr. Nguyen said. "I think prepping is key. The night before, we decide what we are going to have for breakfast."