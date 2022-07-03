Daughter saves mother from house fire in Virginia, leaves with second-degree burns

HERNDON, Virginia -- A mother and daughter are grateful to be alive after surviving a house fire in Virginia."The fire literally happened right here and the heat was so intense that it melted that television," Theresa Werner said.Last month Theresa stayed the night at her mom's home to take care of her."Well I woke up about three o'clock in the morning and I was real hot," Betty Werner, Theresa's mother, said.Betty's electric blanket was ablaze."I said there's a fire, you need to come and help me," Betty said.Theresa said she tried to stamp out the fire with clothing. When that didn't work, she tossed a bowl of water on the blanket, which then erupted in steam and flames, leaving her with second-degree burns on her face and hands."There were flames but they were very small," Theresa said. "The hands have hurt the most."Despite the damage to her body and her mother's house, these two would not have it any other way. In time, everything will be replaced and a new interior will be rebuilt."I don't know why she did it but she did it and I can't complain about it because she saved my life," Betty said.The mother and daughter said knowing that they were there for each other will be the story shared in their family for generations to come."You just have to remind yourself that we walked out," Theresa said.Betty said she is thankful her daughter was there with her that night.