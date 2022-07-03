fire rescue

Daughter saves mother from house fire in Virginia, leaves with second-degree burns

By Jay Korff
EMBED <>More Videos

Daughter saves mother from house fire in Virginia

HERNDON, Virginia -- A mother and daughter are grateful to be alive after surviving a house fire in Virginia.

"The fire literally happened right here and the heat was so intense that it melted that television," Theresa Werner said.

Last month Theresa stayed the night at her mom's home to take care of her.

"Well I woke up about three o'clock in the morning and I was real hot," Betty Werner, Theresa's mother, said.

Betty's electric blanket was ablaze.

"I said there's a fire, you need to come and help me," Betty said.

Theresa said she tried to stamp out the fire with clothing. When that didn't work, she tossed a bowl of water on the blanket, which then erupted in steam and flames, leaving her with second-degree burns on her face and hands.

"There were flames but they were very small," Theresa said. "The hands have hurt the most."

Despite the damage to her body and her mother's house, these two would not have it any other way. In time, everything will be replaced and a new interior will be rebuilt.

"I don't know why she did it but she did it and I can't complain about it because she saved my life," Betty said.

The mother and daughter said knowing that they were there for each other will be the story shared in their family for generations to come.

"You just have to remind yourself that we walked out," Theresa said.

Betty said she is thankful her daughter was there with her that night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiafirehouse firefire rescueburn injuries
FIRE RESCUE
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
Florida school bus driver saves 40 students from fire
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Alvin ISD bus drivers honored for saving people from burning cars
TOP STORIES
Tomball officials cancel 4th of July firework show at festival
Javier fans career-high 14 to lead Astros over Angels 8-1
Several dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Stay hydrated! Very hot temps in store for your July 4th
Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say
5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say
Liz Cheney believes prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 is necessary
Show More
3-year-old boy found unresponsive in Webster apartment pool
NFL Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard holds football camp at Wheatley HS
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
Thousands of dead anchovies wash ashore, fall from sky in California
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
More TOP STORIES News