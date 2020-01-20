caught on video

VIDEO: Semi-truck engulfed in flames after accident on icy I-94 in Wisconsin

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- A truck was engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 after a crash in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, on the morning of January 17.

Eastbound lanes were blocked due to the fire, which happened near the Highway 128 interchange, according to local transport officials. The semi-truck was destroyed, however no one was injured.

These video, filmed from a passing car, first show the semi-truck on fire, with a plume of orange flames shooting from its exhaust pipe. The second video shows the aftermath of the blaze, which burned most of the truck's body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinsemi crashfiretruck firecaught on videou.s. & world
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
Video shows barefoot child break into smoke shop
VIDEO: School bus driver stops inches from speeding train
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead after wife shoots him in domestic dispute, police say
When's the next time the Space Station will fly over Houston
Wild hog runs through popular shopping plaza filled with customers
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
The best moments from the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon
George Foreman set to lead MLK parade in downtown Houston
Show More
Congresswoman assists Houston church vandalized in break-in
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in South Houston
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
Man raises money for each runner he passes in half marathon
More TOP STORIES News