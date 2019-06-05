Video shows Derion Vence without Maleah Davis, 2 days after she's last seen alive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released surveillance video shows Derion Vence, the primary suspect connected to the death of Maleah Davis, two days after the 4-year-old was last seen alive.

In this video, shared with ABC13 Eyewitness News by our partners at Univision, Vence is seen outside of the apartment he shares with Maleah's family leaving with his son and Maleah's brother.

The 4-year-old girl was not seen anywhere in the the video.

The video, which was taken on May 2, shows Vence outside of the apartment building smoking and talking on a cellphone.

Moments later, he's seen going inside of the apartment and getting the two little boys and leaving without Maleah.

This new video comes days after Maleah's body was found in Arkansas on May 31.

Community activist Quanell X, who advocated for Maleah's mother, told ABC13 Eyewitness News of the discovery. Quanell X told reporters that Vence confessed that the girl died by accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Maleah's body was found inside of a black bag, and flown to Houston to be identified.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed the finding's on June 3.

Vence is in jail, facing a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

Maleah was reported missing on May 4 by Vence, who was her primary caretaker while Brittany Bowens, Maleah's mother and Vence's former fiancee, was out of town for the death of a family member. She was last seen on video on April 30.

On Tuesday, Vence spoke exclusively to ABC13 reporter Chauncy Glover, in which he tearfully denied killing the 4-year-old girl.

When Chauncy asked him about Maleah's death, he said she didn't suffer.

"Nothing bad happened to Maleah," Vence said.

RELATED STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild killedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News