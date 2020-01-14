caught on camera

Video shows California school bus driver stopping inches from speeding freight train

LODI, Calif. -- Terrifying moments were caught on camera in Lodi, California, on Monday as a speeding freight train missed a stopped school bus by mere inches.

VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in San Mateo County

An eyewitness, who recorded the incident, said the bus driver initially looked both ways, but then came to a stop well past the stop sign. The eyewitness then said the bus driver kept slowly pulling forward as the crossing arm lowered on top of the bus.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, although it is not quite clear if any students were on board at the time.

The Lodi Unified School District says it is now trying to figure out why the bus driver pulled up so close to the train.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaclose callschool buscaught on videodrivingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
Tire crashing through restaurant's window caught on video
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student wounded in shooting outside Bellaire High School
LCISD teacher denies mistreating child with special needs
Scattered showers this afternoon, dense fog tonight
Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him
Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston
RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend
Show More
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Famed attorney Steven 'Rocket' Rosen dies after battle with ALS
Texas church shooting hero awarded highest civilian honor
UH's D'Eriq King changes mind and enters transfer portal
More TOP STORIES News