Lawyer apologizes after video proves trooper didn't sexually assault woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas DPS officer has been cleared of wrongdoing during a DWI arrest (KTRK)

WAXAHACHIE, Texas --
The lawyer for a woman who accused a Texas trooper of sexual assault during a traffic stop has apologized after the release of body camera video that appears to contradict her claims.

Lee Merritt said in a statement Wednesday that he is "sorry for any trouble these claims may have caused."

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video late Tuesday.

The nearly two-hour video shows the unidentified trooper questioning the 37-year-old woman early Sunday, arresting her on a DWI charge and processing her at the Ellis County jail, south of Dallas.

Merritt initially claimed the trooper offered to let his client go in exchange for sexual favors. He also said the trooper groped her.

DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel described the claims as "despicable."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
false reportu.s. & worldbody camerastexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News