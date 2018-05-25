The lawyer for a woman who accused a Texas trooper of sexual assault during a traffic stop has apologized after the release of body camera video that appears to contradict her claims.Lee Merritt said in a statement Wednesday that he is "sorry for any trouble these claims may have caused."The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video late Tuesday.The nearly two-hour video shows the unidentified trooper questioning the 37-year-old woman early Sunday, arresting her on a DWI charge and processing her at the Ellis County jail, south of Dallas.Merritt initially claimed the trooper offered to let his client go in exchange for sexual favors. He also said the trooper groped her.DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel described the claims as "despicable."