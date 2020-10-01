Lone Star College announces launch of video game competitions beginning Oct. 14

Lone Star College announced the launch of intramural video game competitions and tournament services through a collaboration with organization CSL Esports on Sept. 14.
According to a press release from LSC, interested players can register for teams until Oct. 4.
Esports are events that include organized multiplayer video game competitions between individual players and teams.
"The world of esports continues to grow by leaps and bounds," LSC-Houston North President Quentin Wright said in the release. "This collaboration is a great way to keep Lone Star College students connected to each other, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Esports matches will officially begin Oct. 14 with playoffs beginning Nov. 18. The LSC Championship will be held Dec. 1.
CSL Esports has over 50 student activation events currently taking place as part of its prelaunch activity. These schools include Louisiana State University; the University of Michigan; Penn State University; The University of Texas; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of Southern California; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; the University of Colorado Boulder; and the University of Washington.
Along with the esport competitions, Wright announced LSC will begin offering a certificate and degree in esports management beginning spring 2021.
"This esports partnership is to engage our students both academically and socially in the burgeoning field of esports," Wright said in the press release.
Interested players can register on LSC's website.
