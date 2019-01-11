Veterinarian fighting to prove he's innocent after rape claims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4978340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hitchcock veterinarian accused of rape

A Galveston County veterinarian accused of rape and sexual battery at the Coushatta Casino Resort claims he's innocent.Dr. Todd Michael Glover's criminal defense attorney, Paul Darrow, sat down with Eyewitness News and said Dr. Glover is willing to prove he's not a rapist.Darrow said Dr. Glover has passed a polygraph examination and voluntarily provided a DNA sample to law enforcement.Dr. Glover was arrested by Texas troopers in late December. He's criminally charged with rape and three counts of sexual battery in Louisiana's Allen Parish.The details surrounding the incident remain a mystery.The Tribal Police of The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana initiated the investigation, which led to a warrant for his arrest.Despite multiple requests by ABC13, Tribal Police have refused to provide specific details of their allegations against Dr. Glover. They also have not provided the probable cause affidavit used in the case.The Clerk of Courts in Allen Parish told Eyewitness News they have not received a copy of the affidavit. Eyewitness News reached out the district attorney's office to see if they can provide details.Darrow also told us he's unaware of the specific claims against Dr. Glover. He said he only knows few details and it involves two 17-year-old girls who made allegations of rape to police.Darrow said he's not aware of any physical evidence against Dr. Glover."Is there a worst thing for a person to be accused of than sexual assault falsely?" said Darrow. "I'm very confident that a jury will acquit Dr. Glover."