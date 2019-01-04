Galveston veterinarian accused of raping child at Coushatta Casino Resort

KINDER, Louisiana (KTRK) --
A Galveston County veterinarian has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual battery after an alleged incident at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

Todd Glover, of Hitchcock, was wanted on felony warrants. He was arrested by DPS in Galveston County and extradited back to Louisiana.

Glover was booked in the Allen Parish Jail on Dec. 28 on a $90,000 bond. He bonded out on Jan. 2.

According to documents, the alleged victim is under the age of 13.

There's no word on the details surrounding the allegations. A criminal investigation is ongoing.
