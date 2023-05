The driver of a Toyota Camry told Harris County deputies that he could not see the woman because his windshield was fogged and the road was not well lit.

Driver will likely not be charged after hitting and killing woman on Veterans Memorial, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who hit and killed a woman walking down a road in northwest Harris County is not expected to be charged, according to deputies.

It happened at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of Veterans Memorial near Coralmont.

The driver of a Toyota Camry told officials he could not see the woman because his windshield was fogged and the road was not well lit.

Deputies said he did not show any signs of impairment and no charges are expected.