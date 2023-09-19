'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White extends contract for 2 additional years

LOS ANGELES -- "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, producers announced Tuesday, meaning she'll continue her puzzleboard duties through the 2025-2026 season.[br /][br /]The news comes one week after the premiere of season 41, the last for longtime host Pat Sajak, who [url HREF="https://abc7.com/pat-sajak-wheel-of-fortune-retires-41st-season/13374330/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""]announced his retirement this summer[/url].[br /][Ads /][br /]Beginning in early 2024, White will work alongside television personality [url HREF="https://abc7.com/wheel-of-fortune-host-ryan-seacrest-new-pat-sajak/13433158/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""]Ryan Seacrest[/url], who's taking the helm as "Wheel's" new host.[br /][br /][media ID="13801320[br /]" /][br /]White and Sajak have hosted the syndicated game show together for four decades. Sajak started with "Wheel" in 1981, taking over for Chuck Woolery. Vanna White joined the show in 1982, and the two have become among the most recognizable faces on broadcast television since then.[br /][Ads /][br /]The game show, in which contestants guess letters to try to fill out words and phrases in pursuit of money and prizes, started out as a daytime game show but became a syndicated nightly telecast in 1983.[br /][br /][i]The Associated Press contributed to this report.[/i]