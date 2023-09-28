Celebrities, hosts gear up for season filled with laughs, cash on ABC Wednesday Game Night

From the trivia questions on "Celebrity Jeopardy" to the puzzle solving on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," to the quick thinking on "$100,000 Pyramid," hosts Ken Jennings, Pat Sajak and Michael Strahan bring the laughs and plenty of cash to ABC's Game Night.

This fall, Wednesdays are family game night on ABC. We'll see a host of celebrities join "Jeopardy!", "Wheel of Fortune" and "The $100,000 Pyramid."

The night kicks off with "Celebrity Jeopardy." Host Ken Jennings says there is one major difference between the "Celeb" version and his "regular" job.

"Often on regular nightly 'Jeopardy,' I'm the one trying to like, goose up the contestants during the interviews. 'Can you please tell your story in a funny way, ma'am?' Whereas here, it's the opposite problem here," said Jennings. "I have to be like the substitute teacher who's like 'All right, everybody, we're having a little bit of fun. But, you know, let's calm down.' There's still some game to play. They're fans of the show, and they just want to know how they stack up. Can I win a million dollars for charity? Am I Jeopardy caliber? And I respect the heck out of them for coming on."

After the answers and questions, we'll see the latest spin of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" with Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Again, the celebrities are playing for their favorite charities.

Then, it's time to take a shot at the pyramid. Michael Strahan returns to host season seven of the "The $100,000 Pyramid." The celebrity guests are bigger than ever, like comedian Tiffany Haddish, and for Strahan that means his job doesn't really feel much like work.

"When I'm laughing, it's real. I can't believe what people are saying!" Strahan said. "I'm the guest at the cocktail party, and I love to see these celebs get together with a contestant, just watching them work together to win money."

Strahan says for him, when they do win money for themselves or to give others, that's the magic.

"Those are the type of things that make you realize it's fun, it's a game show, but it's also something that can change somebody's life for the positive," said Strahan. "And that's the gravy on top."

ABC's Game Night airs every Wednesday in primetime this fall.