New court documents in Vanessa Guillen's case reveal possible motive for murder

By
New documents reveal possible motive in Vanessa Guillen's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released court documents are finally revealing what may have been the motive in the murder of Vanessa Guillen.

The Houston soldier was murdered at an U.S. Army base in central Texas in 2020, and the man police say did it died by suicide.

Now, Cecily Aguilar, the only person charged in the case, wants her confession to be considered inadmissible, saying she didn't see a judge in a timely fashion when charged.

She's asking to toss out a confession where she reportedly said she helped her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember Vanessa's body.

A newly released report from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Aguilar told investigators Robinson hit Guillen in the head with a hammer after seeing a picture of Aguilar on Robinson's phone.

"Aguilar later explained why Robinson killed Guillen, saying Guillen saw Robinson's cellphone lock screen, which contained a picture of Aguilar. (Robinson) told her he was worried about getting in trouble for violating the Army's fraternization rules since Aguilar was still married to another soldier and he hit Guillen in the head with a hammer," according to the report.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, with assistance from the Guillen family attorney, will be responding to Aguilar's legal team's motion within weeks.

"My whole family was very distraught and enraged to see such a response late (Monday) night and very early on (Tuesday) morning. There is no credibility to Cecily Aguilar's words, and it's a shame that there's an opportunity for this criminal to defend herself after what she did to my sister's body. Cecily Aguilar will try everything in her power to walk freely as we are being denied the truth at this very moment. I await on trial to begin and it will hopefully expose the truth. My sister was a very responsible person, that would not meddle into Robinson's and Aguilar's alleged 'relationship.' We truly hope Vanessa receives justice, no family deserves to go through this. Vanessa should be here today, defending her loved ones and her country," said Vanessa Guillen's sister, Mayra.

"The American people deserve to know the truth. Cecily Aguilar will continue to do anything she can to get away with that the heinous crime she committed. Vanessa Guillen was brutally murdered while honorably serving our country. Cecily's self serving statements will be disproven at trial, and we will all learn the truth, and find out who the cowards were that knew what happened but sat back and did nothing when we were looking for Vanessa. We pray Cecily gets the maximum sentencing so that justice is served to Vanessa's family, and everyone who supports Justice for Vanessa," said Guillen family attorney, Natalie Khawam.

