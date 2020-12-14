COVID-19 vaccine

LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC

The COVID-19 vaccination was developed to keep people safe from the novel coronavirus.

But just like any vaccination, there can be some side effects.

EXPLAINER: When and where? How COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days."

Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Common side effects on the arm where you got the shot include pain and swelling.

You could also experience fever, chills, tiredness and headache.

Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be extremely rare, UNC doctor says
EMBED More News Videos

While he said that it's not immediately clear to what ingredient people are having allergic reactions, Kim said nothing stands out to him as something that would be high risk.



To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot, the CDC recommends that you apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area and use or exercise your arm.

1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects

To reduce discomfort from fever, the CDC suggests that you drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly.

In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is normal. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider if the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours or if your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days.

With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work effectively. The CDC says you should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout
How Pfizer will distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
COVID-19 VACCINE
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Houston starting today
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Houston starting today
'Relieved': NY nurse is first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
Armed man in distress shot by officer after charging him, HPD says
Teen brothers were 'randomly murdered,' family says
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
The rain has moved out, the chilly air has moved in
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Show More
Robots patrol Bush Airport parking garages for safety
Last surviving 'Three Brothers Bakery' founder dies at 98
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
More than 8 in 10 Americans would choose to be inoculated, new poll finds
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News