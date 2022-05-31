uvalde school shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde after shooting at elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde just one week after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.

"The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," Abbott said in a release.

The declaration will speed up all available state and local resources to help the community. It will also suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting, according to a release.

"This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy. All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means," Abbott said.

In addition, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is working with the local mental health authority and numerous entities offering support to the community.

Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health services can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799.

