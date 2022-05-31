uvalde school shooting

Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with school shooting probe, source tells ABC News

Police in Uvalde are no longer cooperating with Texas DPS, sources say

UVALDE, Texas -- The police departments serving both Uvalde, Texas, and the town's school district are no longer cooperating with a state-level investigation into law enforcement's response to the Robb Elementary School massacre, a source told ABC News Tuesday.

Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde ISD police's decision to stop cooperating was made shortly after the Texas Department of Public Service Director Col. Steven McCraw called the delayed police entry into the classroom where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death as "the wrong decision."

During a news conference last Friday, McCraw also said the officers' decision on May 24 was contrary to both protocol and initial accounts from local authorities.

A spokesman for Texas DPS declined to comment. Uvalde police chief and a Uvalde ISD spokeswoman did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

The revelation comes exactly a week after what is now one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The first victims' funerals took place on Tuesday as many questions continue to go unanswered, including what led Uvalde ISD police chief, Pete Arrendondo, who led the law enforcement response that day, to hold back officers from entering a classroom where an 18-year-old gunman unleashed his rampage.

According to McCraw, 77 minutes passed from the gunman's entrance to the school, to federal tactical officers to stop the shooter.

In addition, McCraw stated that several children in the classroom called 911, pleading for police to help.

In video obtained by ABC News, a 911 dispatcher appears to relay a boy's information to officers that day.

"Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims," the dispatcher can be heard saying in the video. "Full of victims at this moment."

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
