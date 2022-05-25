Never thought day would come that kids need own bodyguards, security expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When parents drop their children off at school, they expect their kids to return home safe at the end of the day. The mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered an elementary campus and killed 19 children and two adults, raises questions about guns in schools.Despite many campuses displaying signs that firearms are not allowed on school grounds, weapons are still making their way inside.ABC13 asked a security expert what can be done to prevent other incidents like this one from happening again."It just seems like every day we're turning on our TVs and hearing about another mass casualty of this magnitude," said Jeff Moore, with Top Gun Body Guard and Security.Moore said that in his business, they always plan for the unexpected, but he said these mass shooting situations are very hard to plan against."I'm not a parent, although I'm an uncle," said Moore. "I'm scared. I see and hear things every day that are just terrible. People are calling our company because of threats that they're getting on their lives or threats that they're getting against their children and wanting us to escort their kids to and from school. I never thought we would live in a day where the children are going to need their own private escorts and bodyguards."Moore said it's time for people to take threats seriously and for parents to look and listen for the warning signs."There has to be people out there that are taking a harder look and have some sort of ability to see that this is coming," said Moore. "There were warning signs, red flags, all over the place. People weren't taking them seriously."We have seen the signs where firearms are not permitted on school campuses, yet weapons still make their way inside. So, what can be done to protect children and prevent guns from entering our schools?Moore said more security."When a school says, 'We don't want to spend the money to put metal detectors in our schools,' that's crazy. You know what is the value of one life? Even one life loss is too many," said Moore. "There's not enough money we can throw at this situation. Metal detectors are just the beginning. There needs to be proactive security. There needs to be security at every school at every level because this attack, this American terrorism knows no age, and it knows no limit."