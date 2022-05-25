uvalde school shooting

These local school districts increase police presence after deadly shooting in Uvalde

Houston-area school districts increase security after Uvalde shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the community mourns the horrific loss of life in Uvalde, local schools districts are taking action to make sure the last few days of school are safe.

At least 19 children, one teacher and a second school employee were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

This marks the nation's second deadliest school shooting on record.

Students, staff and parents can expect to see extra police on Pasadena ISD campuses and across schools all over the Houston area as districts look to make the last days safe from violence.

Pasadena ISD let parents know Tuesday that extra patrols will be on school grounds Wednesday and Thursday.

That includes the full force of the Pasadena ISD police department, as well as officers from the Pasadena Police Department and deputies from Harris County Constable Precinct 2 and Precinct 8.

Over at Aldine ISD, the district is also increasing police presence on campus. The district said there will be additional police at remaining events in the district, including graduation.

Conroe ISD said it will have a highly visible police presence over the next two days. That includes all CISD police officers, as well as deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Conroe Police.

ABC13 spoke to a mom whose daughter died in the Santa Fe High School shooting, and she's upset at state politicians. Rhonda Hart said promises that were made four years ago have fallen flat.

"You said four years ago that you were going to fix this, and you haven't, and here we are having another mass shooting," said Hart.

We also spoke to a former secret service agent who talks to schools about increasing safety.

"There are clear markers when people go down the path toward violence that they put out there. Be cognizant if you know someone who is acting in a disturbed manner, whether it's what they are writing, what they are reading or what they are saying. Please be brave enough to say something," said Jeff James, a security expert.

Besides adding police officers, districts across Texas and across the Houston area are bringing in extra counselors to help with those who want to talk about the shooting in Uvalde.

