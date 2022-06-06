HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The families, community, and country are trying to process the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School ended with 19 students and two teachers killed.
We are still learning the details of what unfolded both inside the school and the law enforcement response outside. This as the families of the victims grieve their loved ones and lawmakers debate what steps to take in response
In this Reporter's Notebook, reporters Shelley Childers and Mycah Hatfield with assignment manager Jason Jobes share their thoughts and feeling about covering the tragedy as it unfolded.
Reporter's Notebook: Covering Uvalde School Shooting
Shelley Childers, Mycah Hatfield, and Jason Jobes talk about covering the deadly Uvalde school shooting.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News