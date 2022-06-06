uvalde school shooting

Reporter's Notebook: Covering Uvalde School Shooting

Shelley Childers, Mycah Hatfield, and Jason Jobes talk about covering the deadly Uvalde school shooting.
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC 13 Reporters talk Uvalde School Shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The families, community, and country are trying to process the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School ended with 19 students and two teachers killed.

We are still learning the details of what unfolded both inside the school and the law enforcement response outside. This as the families of the victims grieve their loved ones and lawmakers debate what steps to take in response

In this Reporter's Notebook, reporters Shelley Childers and Mycah Hatfield with assignment manager Jason Jobes share their thoughts and feeling about covering the tragedy as it unfolded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonschool shootingdeadly shootingschool safetyuvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Lawyers who sued Sandy Hook gunmaker retained by Uvalde victim's dad
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
9-year-old shot in Uvalde shooting released from University Hospital
TOP STORIES
Man accused of shooting ex-wife to death as her teen son called 911
Purse-snatching victim seen being beaten by 3 women, HPD says
Houston-area 14-year-old killed while visiting family in Alabama
Lawyers who sued Sandy Hook gunmaker retained by Uvalde victim's dad
'My body, my choice' chants disrupt Lakewood's Sunday service
Dangerous heat possible this week
15 rounds fired during shootout involving HPD officer, police say
Show More
Missing couple found dead in the woods in Roman Forest
5 mass shootings erupt in US over 27-hour stretch this weekend
Rare 5-planet alignment will take over night sky in month of June
Fort Bend ISD teacher renders students $20M in college scholarships
Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
More TOP STORIES News