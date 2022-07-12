uvalde school shooting

Uvalde school shooting: Video from inside Robb Elementary School prematurely leaked

The disturbing video from the Uvalde school massacre was to be shown to victims' families first.
Disturbing video from inside Robb Elementary School leaked to public

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- The surveillance video inside the Uvalde elementary school during that deadly school shooting has been leaked.

It was supposed to be released to the public this weekend after the victims' families had an opportunity to view it first privately, but was obtained by the ABC affiliate KVUE.

One state lawmaker on the investigative committee tweeted that they are aware the video was made public, but says he wishes the victims' families had an opportunity to view it first privately.



While the full video is out there, we are only going to share with you a short portion. We must warn you that the video is disturbing. The video shows a shocking lack of action by police.

RELATED: Police didn't try to open doors to Uvalde school classrooms with shooter inside: Source

In one instance, an officer takes the time to walk over to a hand sanitizing station and sanitize his hands while the gunman remains inside the classroom.

In this part of the video, you see the gunman walking down the hallway, and shortly after a student watches him just before he begins shooting.

RELATED: Uvalde officer saw gunman before he entered school and asked for permission to shoot him, report says

The state's investigative committee planned on releasing the full video and its report over the weekend.

DPS Director Steven McCraw released the following staement on the video leak:

"I am deeply disappointed this video was released before all of the families who were impacted that day and the community of Uvalde had the opportunity to view it as part of Chairman Dustin Burrows' plan. Those most affected should have been among the first to see it. As I stated during my testimony before the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans, this video provides horrifying evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary on May 24 was an abject failure. In law enforcement, when one officer fails, we all fail."

ABC13 has a crew in Uvalde for that release and will have live coverage of the findings of the committee when that report is released.

SEE ALSO: 'We need to go in': Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields, tools - but no clear orders
