Police didn't try to open doors to Uvalde school classrooms with shooter inside: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11944711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sources tell ABC News that, in a preliminary assessment, state investigators believe that Uvalde officers delayed entry into Robb Elementary School because they were waiting for protective gear to arrive.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11935242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fourth-grade teacher Arnulfo Reyes was wounded but survived the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He shared his story with ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11922428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Texas have come under scrutiny for the shifting narrative about crucial elements of the police response, ABC News reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11980571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bipartisan group of senators is hoping to close in on a deal for a gun reform bill before Congress goes on summer vacation.

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.