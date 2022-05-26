'How do you look at this girl and shoot her?': Uvalde man shares how he learned of daughter's death

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- In a very emotional interview, a man said his daughter was shot to death while trying to call 911 during a massacre at her elementary school in Uvalde Tuesday.Angel Garza said his daughter, Amerie Jo Garza, was shot and killed by the alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos."How do you look at this girl and shoot her?" asked Garza during an interview with Anderson Cooper.Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing at least 19 children and two teachers, and injuring several others.The suspect, who was a student at Uvalde High School, is dead, authorities said.Now, Garza just wants to know what his little girl did to become a victim in the mass murder."She was the sweetest little girl who did nothing wrong. She listened to her mom and dad, she always brushed her teeth, she was creative, she made things for us, she never got in trouble in school," he said.Garza is a first responder who learned his daughter died when he arrived at the scene.Amerie had just celebrated her 10th birthday two weeks before she was killed.