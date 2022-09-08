Uvalde PD responding to report of shooting with injured victims at park near Robb Elementary

Police in the grief-stricken Uvalde community are looking into a shooting at a park that's about 1.5 miles away from Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- Uvalde police are warning residents to avoid the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park as they are investigating a shooting scene with injured victims.

Police said they received the call Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. of a shooting in the area.

The recent shooting comes more than three months after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The current crime scene is just 1.5 miles away from where the tragedy took place.

Since the mass shooting in May, changes have been made to security across Uvalde CISD.

For example, DPS troopers will now be stationed outside schools. Students at Robb Elementary will not be returning to campus as the school is set to be demolished.

The survivors will instead attend different schools across the district.

Some say the changes are simply not enough and feel as though the schools are still not secure.

Details surrounding Thursday's shooting at the park are limited. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.