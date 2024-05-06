Miss USA resigns, citing her mental health

Utah contestant Noelia Voigt has resigned as Miss USA, citing her mental health; Savannah Gankiewicz or Alexis Loomans could be her successor.

Utah contestant Noelia Voigt has resigned as Miss USA, citing her mental health; Savannah Gankiewicz or Alexis Loomans could be her successor.

Utah contestant Noelia Voigt has resigned as Miss USA, citing her mental health; Savannah Gankiewicz or Alexis Loomans could be her successor.

Utah contestant Noelia Voigt has resigned as Miss USA, citing her mental health; Savannah Gankiewicz or Alexis Loomans could be her successor.

CHICAGO -- Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in November 2023, has announced she is resigning from her role, saying the decision is in the best interest of her mental health.

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she wrote on Instagram.

Voigt of Utah succeeded the 2022 Miss USA, Morgan Romano of North Carolina. She was the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA, according to her statement.

A spokesperson for the Miss USA Organization told CNN in a statement on Monday that they support Voigt's decision to step down from her duties and that "the well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

The organization said they're reviewing plans for the "transition of responsibilities to a successor" and that they will announce the new Miss USA soon.

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii placed as the first-runner-up to Voigt's victory in November, making her a potential candidate to be the newly crowned Miss USA. Alexis Loomans of Wisconsin, Jasmine Daniels of Pennsylvania and Lluvia Alzate of Texas rounded out the top five placements.

SEE MORE: Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant

As a contestant in November, Voigt spoke about the importance of her heritage during the final Q &A round when she was asked what she would contribute to the Miss Universe Organization and promised to connect with diverse communities across the United States.

In her statement, Voigt said she was proud of her work with Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, as well as her advocacy for anti-bullying, dating violence prevention and immigration rights and reform.

"Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream, and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage," she wrote.

While proud of her experience and impact within the organization, Voigt expressed on Monday the importance of prioritizing herself as she takes on this next chapter.

"Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth," she wrote.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.