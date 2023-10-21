Houston Cougars fall to Longhorns in highly-awaited Big 12 showdown

Another Texas showdown is taking place in Houston this weekend. Not to mention, it's been two decades since the Cougars and Longhorns last played each other.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a highly-awaited Texas showdown, the UT Longhorns prevailed over the Houston Cougars, 31-24, at TDECU Stadium Saturday evening.

The game was the first time the two teams met since 2002, and as Big 12 conference rivals.

The Longhorns were listed as the heavy-favorites over the Cougars before the game started.

Texas surged out to a 21-0 lead at TDECU Stadium, but Houston battled back to tie it at 21 early in the third quarter.

With five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns got the go-ahead touchdown to take the victory over the Coogs.