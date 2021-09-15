Post office inspectors investigating after apparent break-in at E. Houston location

Houston police told ABC13 they received a call just before 5 a.m. Wednesday from someone saying it looked like there was a break-in at the location at 550 Maxey Rd.
According to US postal inspectors, the incident is being investigated as a burglary.
Throughout the morning, postal inspectors were seen walking in and out of the post office, which still had yellow caution tape on the door hours after that initial call.
Officials are trying to figure out if anything was taken and will let customers know if any of their mail was affected. They are also asking customers to contact them through the United States Postal Inspection Service website if they didn't get something in the mail that they were expecting.
Like many businesses and homes, this post office location was left without electricity after Hurricane Nicholas moved through southeast Texas late Monday into Tuesday.
The facility is closed until inspectors have finished processing the scene, but they don't expect the closure to last longer than a day.
