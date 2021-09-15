Post office inspectors investigating after apparent break-in at E. Houston location

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10863079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"It makes absolutely no sense." ABC13's Mycah Hatfield spoke with postal police officers who are frustrated they aren't able to be a part of the solution as mail theft cases are on the rise. Recently, they've been sidelined and restricted to patrol only on postal property.