US Rep. Randy Weber allegedly received death threat from former opponent, federal court filings show

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber allegedly received a death threat from a former opponent, federal court filings show. Here is a look at the Republican candidates who ran in the 2022 elections.

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A former candidate for U.S. representative has been accused of threatening to kill his political opponent Congressman Randy Weber, according to federal court filings.

The video above is from a previous report.

Douglas Casey is charged with suspicion of threatening to kill a U.S. official, according to a complaint filed by Weber's office.

Federal court documents show on March 29, a staff member from Weber's office took a phone call from a constituent at a radio station in Beaumont who said Casey called saying he was waiting for the constituent and another radio host to report on a "plot."

The constituent reported to Weber's office that Casey, who's a Republican, had made death threats against the Friendswood lawmaker after ranting about Gov. Greg Abbott and Weber being involved in organized crime and how Casey believes they stole the election from him.

Casey has run several times to unseat Weber from office. In the 2022 Republican primary, Casey received 7.9% votes compared to Weber's 89%, and in 2018, Casey finished in third place with about 5% of the vote. In 2016, Weber garnered about 84% of the vote compared to Casey's 16%, according to ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle.

SEE 2022 ELECTION RESULTS

"I'm gonna kill that son of a b****," Casey allegedly said to the constituent who interpreted the threat against Weber.

Casey allegedly showed up in the radio station's office several times over the past four to six weeks, exhibiting threatening behavior, according to the complaint.

The staffer told investigators that Casey also commented about needing to "get them" and "we're going to kill them" in reference to Abbott and Weber.

Then on Aug. 10, Casey reportedly went to the Jefferson County Courthouse and told Mental Health Deputy Steve Hinton he was a "prophet" and "servant of the most-high God" and wanted an appointment with Judge Jeff Branick, according to the complaint.

Casey allegedly told Hinton he needed to meet with Branick to deliver a message he downloaded to his own brain and that he heard voices and complained the government was harassing him electronically, including wiretapping.

That's when Casey agreed to speak with a qualified mental health professional, who he told he was "exiled" from office due to election fraud and claimed to have won the primary election.

Hinton said Casey posed a danger to others and should be detained, considering he showed specific homicidal ideations and delusional thoughts.

Investigators noted Casey had access to firearms because he'd taken several campaign brochure photos holding weapons, so Casey was transported to a hospital in August for inpatient care.

The Houston Chronicle contacted Weber's office to ask whether he feels concerned for his safety. He was not immediately available to comment, but a spokeswoman for Weber responded, saying: "We are aware of the situation and law enforcement's involvement. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment at this time."

A witness told a detective he noticed Casey sitting in a car parked in front of a business in Nederland on Nov. 10, which was reported to federal investigators on Dec. 5, according to the complaint.

Casey allegedly told the witness the election had been stolen and he was "going to take him down" after showing erratic behavior and getting into and out of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, law enforcement then reviewed Casey's Twitter and found pictures of him holding a rifle or shotgun.

An arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beaumont's federal courthouse.