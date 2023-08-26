Police responded to the area of Town Park and Gessner in the Sharpstown area regarding a report of an officer opening fire on a suspect.

Bullet fired by HPD officer goes through apt. window at end of chase in Sharpstown area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said no one was injured when an officer opened fire on a chase suspect in the Sharpstown area.

The Houston Police Department said it all started at about 4 a.m. on Friday when the suspect and his girlfriend got into a fight.

Commander Michael Collins said the girlfriend came to remove personal items from the residence and the couple began arguing. The woman told officers that at some point, the suspect was walking out of the apartment and he fired shots into the air.

The suspect allegedly took his girlfriend's keys and stole her Honda Accord.

At about 9 p.m., officers spotted the stolen car on Rogerdale Road, about a mile and a half from the residence.

Investigators said they tried to pull the driver over, but he did not follow commands and took off, prompting a short chase.

The driver hit several other vehicles during the chase, which came to an end in the parking lot of the Urban Palms Apartments, according to police.

Police said the suspect left the vehicle in drive, hopped out, and started to run while the car then hit a parked vehicle.

Officers were chasing him on foot when he reached toward his waistband, prompting police to think he was grabbing a gun, according to HPD.

Investigators said that's when an HPD officer fired one shot and the suspect surrendered.

"At that point, one of the officers fired his weapon a single time. The suspect was not struck. The bullet did end up going through the window of an apartment unit. Luckily no one was injured inside," Collins said.

Police said they believe the suspect was armed because his girlfriend said he fired shots up into the air earlier on Friday.

The suspect is in custody Saturday morning.

