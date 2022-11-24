Road closure along Post Oak today ahead of 34th annual holiday lighting in Uptown

Gridlock Alert! A reminder that while the lights are shining merry and bright in Uptown, you don't want to get stuck in traffic. Here's what to avoid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't let traffic gridlock turn you into a Grinch this holiday!

To help you get around backups and road closures, here's a heads up about a major event happening Thursday afternoon.

It's the 34th annual holiday lighting in Uptown, where 300 custom holiday trees will be illuminated along Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue.

And much like the Thanksgiving Day parade earlier in the day, this party will also go on rain or shine.

The celebration doesn't start until 4 p.m., but road closures along Post Oak began at 10 a.m.

The road will reopen by Friday morning.

If you're driving down there, free parking is available in the Galleria.

You can also take the METRORapid Silver Line.