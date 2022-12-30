Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to Idaho college murders

The investigation into the Idaho college murders has received an overwhelming amount of tips related to their search for a white sedan, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania in connection with the Moscow, Idaho college murders, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

Sources say that authorities knew who they were looking for and had tracked the man down to Pennsylvania.

A SWAT team entered the location he was staying in order to take him into custody earlier today.

Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania earlier Friday.

The judge ordered extradition to Idaho where he will face criminal charges, court documents show.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Friday, police in Idaho planned to send a cleaning crew to the house where four University of Idaho students were mysteriously murdered.

Moscow police said there's "no timeline for completion" of the cleaning "but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished."

RELATED: Police issue new appeal for information in stabbing deaths of 4 college students

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Two other roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

RELATED: A timeline of the killings of 4 University of Idaho students