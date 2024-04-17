Bryan Kohberger's attorneys face deadline to submit alibi details for night of Idaho murders

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho -- Attorneys for accused killer Bryan Kohberger have until Wednesday to formally submit documents related to his alibi for the night of the Idaho college murders.

The judge requested that Kohberger's lawyers provide additional details about the former PhD student's alibi the night four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home.

Over the summer, Kohberger's lawyers claimed in a court filing the suspected murderer was instead driving around alone -- as he often did -- in the late evening and early morning hours when the murders were committed in November 2022.

They added he is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time and said they had no specific witness to say precisely where he was at each moment.

The judge entered a "not guilty" plea on the Pennsylvania native's behalf.

The lack of details and inability to corroborate Kohbeger's whereabouts were criticized by Latah County's top prosecutor Bill Thompson, who called the alibi "vague."

The judge agreed, referring to it as a "so-called alibi" and "not really an alibi."

"If Bryan Kohberger does not present an alibi, the defense is going to have to rebut the information and the evidence the state is putting forth, because if he doesn't have an alibi, then he could potentially have been at the murder scene," said Channa Lloyd, an ABC News legal analyst and managing partner at the Cochran Firm.

The parents of victim Kaylee Goncalves told ABC News in part that they are "...frustrated by the delays that are ongoing in this case." and that they are awaiting the alibi information.

Kohberger's attorneys also need to provide a witness list and any evidence they want to present at the change of venue hearing next month, which is something the Goncalves family hopes is denied.

No trial date has been set yet.