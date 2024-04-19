UH celebrates grand opening of bigger food pantry space, free for students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is hosting its grand opening of a bigger space for its free food pantry for students, The Cougar Cupboard.

It was started in January 2020 when the university saw a huge problem with food-insecure students. Two years later, they noticed it was seeing up to 10,000 visits a semester, so it was time to expand to a bigger space.

The new area is now at the University Lofts at the corner of campus, and it looks just like a grocery store to make students feel at ease. Thanks to its partnership with the Houston Food Bank and other groups, The Cougar Cupboard will be able to serve up to 30 pounds of groceries a week, free of cost to students who need it.

Jessica Haney, the program manager, said students who are food insecure are extremely grateful for this pantry.

"I remember one person said they felt so ashamed when they realized that they had to use the food pantry, and they felt dread and judgment, but when they came in, it was such a warm space all of my team was welcoming," she said. "I used to be a food insecure student, so that was my goal when building that people could get that feeling."

This is all free for students who need it. They have milk bread, pantry staples, and more. To find out how to sign up, volunteer, or even donate to the student pantry, visit the cupboard's page.

