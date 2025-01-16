Summer food assistance program in limbo partly because Texas missed federal deadline to apply

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a possibility that thousands of Texas families who need it may miss out on vital summer food assistance. That's partly because the state missed a federal deadline to apply for the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, but there is still another chance to apply.

This program could provide low-income families with about $120 per child to cover grocery costs during the summer when meals are unavailable.

We know there are 3.8 million children eligible in Texas who could receive $400 million in federal funds. But here's the catch: Texas must pay $55 million in administrative costs.

According to the Houston Food Bank, this is a big deal for our state.

"Texas has the highest number of children experiencing hunger in the United States. One in four Texas children are living with food insecurity, which causes developmental and health issues that impact graduation rates and the future workforce," CEO Brian Green said.

Summer EBT benefits will help families close the summer hunger gap, which occurs when children do not get nutritious school meals on summer break.

SNAP is making a huge difference in the economic well-being and health of struggling families and communities. For example, SNAP is good for local economies, and the dollar in federally funded SNAP benefits generates $1.79 in economic activity.

Houston Food Bank's 18-county service area currently has 926,595 students who would be eligible for Summer EBT, which would be more than $111 million in assistance for children in the summer.

Houston Food Bank is advocating at the state level for the Texas legislature to support the funding and infrastructure necessary to implement the program.

In the meantime, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said that it would be up to the legislature to prioritize this and get the ball rolling to join the program.

"We've known that this deadline was coming. We should have been prepared, at least now. Knowing that they have a $24 billion surplus gives me hope that they can get their act together and accept his money, and again, this is money that will be spent and go back to grocery stores," she said.

The Texas Education Agency responded with this statement, "Due to this being a new program which requires significant financial resources and new data collection requirements, the legislature would need to take action and provide direction to the agencies charged with facilitating the program."

The TEA says the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has been engaging directly with the federal government regarding the missed deadline.

Again, it will be up to the legislature to adopt this program. We know the state has a $24 billion surplus, so we will see if they decide to pay the $55 million in administrative costs.

