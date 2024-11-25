Father pays it forward after assistance from Houston Food Bank

Full Circle: The Houston Food Bank helped this family of eight during hard times. Now, they are giving back.

Full Circle: The Houston Food Bank helped this family of eight during hard times. Now, they are giving back.

Full Circle: The Houston Food Bank helped this family of eight during hard times. Now, they are giving back.

Full Circle: The Houston Food Bank helped this family of eight during hard times. Now, they are giving back.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Victor Glover moved to Houston with his growing family, he struggled to afford groceries.

"My wife wasn't working, and I was working with the city of Houston at the airport, the city didn't pay much," Glover said.

The family of eight turned to the Houston Food Bank for assistance.

"The kids didn't get new shoes or new toys, but we always had a good, hot meal," Glover said.

Years later Glover is now giving back to same organization who helped his family.

"For so long I was receiving, I was taking in, I kept taking in, now, you can take in so much, then you got to start giving back," Glover said. "It makes me feel grateful, it make me feel appreciative,"

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, join ABC13 during the 44th annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive. We're collecting donations for Houston Food Bank at its most critical time of year, when too many people are experiencing hunger.

Three ways to give:

