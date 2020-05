Colleges, universities prepare for social distancing in fall, potential drop in enrollment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As colleges and universities prepare for the upcoming fall semester, there's no doubt things will look a bit different."Housing might be more students staying in single rooms as opposed to doubles and triples. It might mean changes in scheduling where students would go to class one day a week instead of two or three days a week and do the rest of their lessons online," said Texas Higher Education commissioner Harrison Keller.He said the biggest challenge facing colleges is uncertainty coupled with potential drops in enrollment. According to Virginia-based consulting firm Simpson Scarborough , roughly 20 percent of high school seniors said it's likely they won't attend college in the fall because of COVID-19 and financial uncertainty."That drop in enrollment not only affects the state support that institutions receive, but of course, it also affects the kind of tuition dollars that they receive and other kinds of revenues," Keller said.University of St. Thomas President Richard Ludwick said they've already begun addressing that issue by offering a 60 percent discount for summer classes and free tuition for select associate degrees in the fall."We're providing the kinds of programs at the kinds of prices that are responsive to their needs and the community," Ludwick said.The University of St. Thomas, Rice University and University of Houston said they plan to resume in-person classes in the fall with social distancing plans in place."Our higher education institutions, I think, across the state recognize and are committed to not only providing safe productive learning environments for their students -- they're actively involved in public health responses and they're actively involved in conversations about what the Texas recovery is going to look like," Keller said.In a letter to faculty and staff, Rice University president David Leebron issued the following statement on Monday:Meanwhile, the University of Houston Downtown issued this statement about its plans for the fall semester:The University of Houston also released a statement on resuming classes:Here's a statement from Texas Southern University on plans for the fall semester: