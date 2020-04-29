University of St. Thomas offering free tuition to 100 students looking to earn associates degree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of St. Thomas will reopen their campus this fall and offer free tuition to the first 100 students who are looking to get an associates degree."Our faculty, staff and students have risen to the challenge of online delivery through the summer, but now we're looking forward to getting our community back together on campus. UST is determined to provide an in-person fall semester," UST President Richard Ludwick said. "Safety is our top priority, and we are preparing for every contingency, including accommodations for those who may not feel ready to return to classroom instruction. Our community can rest-assured that when we return, we will be following strict expert advice on cleaning practices, social distancing and contact tracing."Officials from the university told ABC13 they have developed three new associate degree programs for the fall.The programs include cybersecurity, networking technology and electronic technology.The programs will be online, and students are required to complete 60 hours of the course.University officials said the annual salaries with an IT or cybersecurity degree can range from $90,000 to $120,000.Ludwick said they want to give back to Houston and help those that were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic."This city has helped support St. Thomas for almost 75 years and at this moment, while many are struggling, the university wants to accelerate the way it gives back," Ludwick said. "This tuition-free semester is one way to help and provide many people in hard-hit sectors a chance to re-skill in industries that are thriving."